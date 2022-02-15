Bengaluru: Basavangudi police have served a notice to the administrative staff of a Doddaganesha temple in the city over the high decibel noise due to the ringing of the bells here. In a bid to control noise pollution, the temple has been directed to stop the use of amplifiers. As per the notice, action will be invoked against temple administrative staff as per provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000 if they fail to heed the warning.

The Doddaganesha temple has shrines dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Minto Anjaneya Swamy, Karanji Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Dodda Basavanna Temple among others in its premises.

Read: Allahabad varsity VC writes to DM seeking ban on loudspeakers for Azaan