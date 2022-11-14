Kolkata: A couple of days after BJP accused Trinamool Congress cabinet minister Akhil Giri of making derogatory remarks against President Draupadi Murmu, the ruling party countered the saffron brigade alleging that the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is used to using this kind of unparliamentary language.

In a tweet posted on their Twitter handle the ruling party wrote, "Belittling women and the ST community comes as second nature to Suvendu Adhikari. He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA Birbaha Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud adivasi. Any sermon on respect for women from the BJP leaders is a cruel joke." The TMC also posted a video of Adhikari in which the BJP leader can be heard saying in Bengali that these peoples' (Debnath Hansda and Birbaha Hansda) place is below his shoes.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Adhikari had tweeted about the elaborate birthday celebrations of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's son. "Grand Celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal! Security has been beefed up for the birthday party of Koyla Bhaipo’s son. Over 500 Policemen, Bomb Squad and Dog Squad have been deployed to guard the venue. Door-frame metal Detectors and hand-held Metal Detectors are in place," he wrote on Twitter. However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh refuted his claim saying that he is 'blatantly lying' about Abhishek's child's birthday. Ghosh also added that from Monday TMC Youth and Students wing will start sending him 'get well soon' greetings along with pictures of Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC government came under heavy criticism from across political circles on Friday when the BJP shared a video clip of Bengal Minister Akhil Giri who was heard commenting on the looks of President Draupadi Murmu during a party workers' meeting in Nandigram. The Minister was heard saying, "They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?". However, the minister later apologised and said that he did not mean to disrespect the President. "I was replying to what the BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me," he had said. The BJP, however, took the opportunity to lash out at the Trinamool Congress and Giri saying that his remark reflected the "anti-tribal" mindset of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.