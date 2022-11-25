Vijayanagar (Karnataka): In an unusual wedding in Karnataka, a native from Vijaynagar got married to a Belgian woman in the Virupaksha temple in Hampi. The bride named Camille got married to Anantaraju from Karnataka as per the Indian tradition on the auspicious eve of Kumbha Lagna at 9:25 am on Friday.

The couple has been together for the past four years and finally decided to tie the knot as per the South Indian wedding tradition. Anantaraju, an auto driver and guide in Hampi, met Camille, a social worker from Belgium while she was on a trip to India. In fact, Camile's entire family had instantly grown fond of Anantaraju when he had helped them while in India four years ago.

The couple had decided to get married a year after they met, but the wedding got delayed because of the Corona pandemic. Though Camille's parents wanted their wedding procession to be held in Belgium, Annataraju's family convinced them to do it as per the Indian tradition in Hampi. Their engagement was therefore held on Thursday evening and the lavish wedding was concluded in Hampi this morning.