Belgaum (Karnataka): The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly raping a woman from the Mastamaradi village in the Bailahongala Taluka of Belagavi district. The accused have been identified as Yallappa Naik and his friend Durgesh, both natives of Belgaum.

As informed by the victim, the accused offered her a lift from the city bus stand while she was leaving for her village from Belgaum. They then took her to a house in the Anigola village and raped her. The victim, shocked by the incident, reached out to the Market police station in the area and lodged a complaint against her rapists.

As informed by Market Police station PSI Vitthala Havannavar, a team of officials arrested the accused after receiving the complaint, and a case has been registered against them. An investigation in the matter is underway as both the accused are currently under judicial custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was widowed three years ago and she has since been staying with her parents in the village. Her trips to Belgaum city are frequent for the purpose of running everyday errands.