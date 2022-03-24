Belgaum (Karnataka): The Rural Station police have been succeeded in solving the Belgaum real estate businessman's murder case. They arrested the business partners of the deceased and his second wife, who gave a supari for the murder. Police arrested the duo and his second wife. According to the police, unidentified persons murdered Raju Mallappa Doddabannavar, 46, a real estate developer, in Belagavi on March 15. Raju was driving his car early in the morning to a hospital where his wife was undergoing treatment. Miscreants intercepted his car and threw chilli powder in his eyes and hacked him to death with sharp weapons. The builder died as a result of blood loss. It is understood that family disputes and financial affairs have led to the murder of Raju Mallappa Doddabannavar.

Raju was married to Uma, 22 years ago. They have two children and both are studying medicine. However, four years ago, the first wife left Bengaluru without her children and was staying there. Meanwhile, Raju married Kirana of Latur in Maharashtra eight years ago. They also have two children. After this, a year ago, he tied the nuptial with Deepali of the Haliyal taluk. She is now three months pregnant. Raju was a real estate tycoon, who is maintaining three wives.

In the meantime, Raju has made Dharmendra and Shashikant his business partners. In the meantime, Raju's second wife and his two business partners hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. At around 6 am on March 15, Raju was killed. After some time, his second wife Kirana and his business partners arrived at the spot as they did not know about the murder.

The Belgaum rural police grew suspicious and after checking the call data, they took the business partners of the deceased and his wife into their custody. On interrogation, the accused have confessed to committing the murder. Later, based on a complaint, the Belgaum rural police registered a case against the accused.

The partnership between Dharmendra, Shashikant and Raju began 10 years ago. The trio started building apartments under the name of Global Developers. Raju had done six other projects apart on his own. On the other hand, his second wife Kirana was angry with her husband for not telling her about his first marriage. He also married thrid time after having two children. So, Kirana hatched a plan to eliminate her husband. along with her husband's business partners.