Gopalganj (Bihar): The way the event unfolded in front of the victim was that instead of reporting for duty, he went to the women's police station in the Gopalganj district of Bihar for redressal of his grievance. On the other hand, when the wife not finding his husband around and the 'assaulting weapon (rolling pin)', too, missing. She was alarmed.

Victim Shashi Kumar was getting ready to join duty at Sidhwalia Railway Station. In the meantime, Kumar had a tiff with his wife related to their children. A heated argument took place between them and his wife in a fit of rage hit him with Belan (rolling pin) on his head leading to injury. The victim did not waste time and straightaway went to the women's police station to lodge a complaint against his wife. But the victim never forgot to carry the 'Belan an important object of evidence'.

Victim Shashi Kumar, said, "I was leaving for the office in the morning. I was about to leave the house. In the meantime, I had an altercation with my wife. She hit me with Belan on my head leading to injury." On the other hand, SHO Afsa Praveen said, "The matter has been brought to our notice. We have asked the couple to come to the police station for resolving the issue."