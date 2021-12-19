Belagavi: A new statue of the freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna was installed on Sunday at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Circle in Kanakadasa Colony where it was vandalised on Friday night.

Before installation, the local women held a procession carrying Kumbha (a type of traditional pottery) on their heads.

The people celebrated the moment with fireworks and sloganeering. The area saw tight police bandobast at the time of installation.

On Friday night, some members of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers vandalized the statue of Sangolli Rayanna following an incident in which some people poured black ink on the face of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru.