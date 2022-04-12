Udupi: Belagavi contractor Santosh K Patil who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Karnataka minister, KS Eshwarappa, committed suicide at a lodge here, on Tuesday. The contractor had hogged the limelight recently for having written a letter to the Prime Minister, alleging Minister Eshwarappa and his associates of harassing him to give 40 per cent commission, in order to clear bills for the civil work that he carried out on the Minister’s instructions.

As per reports, the contractor resorted to the extreme measure in a hotel room and sent his suicide note to some media persons through WhatsApp. Following the incident, police immediately reached the lodge and carried out an inspection. Santosh Patil, who hails from Badas village in Vijaya Nagar is a BJP member and well known amongst Eshwarappa's close circles.

Read: Congress MPs seek PM's intervention, inquiry into 40% bribe for K'taka govt contracts

As per reports, a rift broke out between Eshwarappa and Santosh Patil after the latter who completed the work at the Hindalaga village at a cost of Rs 4 Crores, was asked to pay 40 per cent commission by the former in order to get the bills cleared. It was in this context, that Patil had complained to PM Modi about Eshwarappa. This led to the Minister filing a defamation suit against the contractor.

What's mentioned in the suicide note?

"Eshwarappa is the reason for my death. He needs to be punished. I have decided to die by giving up all my desires. The Government, which means Prime Minister and Chief Ministers and our senior Lingayat leader BS Yeddyurappa, should help my wife and child. Thanks to the media. My friends who have accompanied me have taken me along for a trip, have got nothing to do with my death," Patil's suicide note states.