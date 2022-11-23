Bengaluru: The long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute will be taken up by the Supreme Court today. As both these states brace themselves to face each other for the decade-old conflict demanding to merge certain parts across state borders, here is an insight into what the case exactly is.

What is the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute?

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute dates back to 1953, when the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages -- including Belgaum -- in the Mysore state, even though they were geographically located in the Mumbai region. The report stating the inclusion was issued by a three-member committee formed for the formation of linguistic provinces under the chairmanship of Fazal Ali in the same year.

During the repartition of states in 1956, the Belgaum district was merged with the then newly formed state of Karnataka, which again faced a backlash from the Maharashtra government. At the insistence of the Maharashtra government, the central government set up the Mahajan Commission headed by Justice Mehrchand Mahajan to resolve the matter. The commission heard the arguments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, interviewed 2,572 people from the border region, and received letters of appeal before announcing its verdict. In its report, the Commission favored Karnataka and declared that the 865 villages in question shall continue to be a part of Karnataka.

In the Mahajan Commission's report, the committee recommended that 65 villages of Dakshina Solapur, the entire Akkalakote taluk, 44 villages of Jatta taluk, and 15 villages of Gada Hinglaja taluk should join Karnataka. It further stated that 12 villages of Belgaum taluk, 152 villages of Khanapur taluk, 41 villages of Chikkodi and Nippani taluk, 9 villages of Hukkeri taluk, along with Nandagada and Kakkasakoppa reservoirs should all be added to Maharashtra.

While all these recommendations were welcomed by the Karnataka government, the Maharashtra government -- with its focus on getting Belgaum into the limits of their state -- denied complying with the recommendations, and moved to the Supreme Court in 2004.

Also read: Violence on Assam border: Meghalaya delegation to meet Amit Shah on Nov 24

In its petition filed with the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government also challenged the 1956 State Redistricting Act. The final hearing on whether the border dispute should be taken up in the Supreme Court will begin on Wednesday, 18 years after the issue was first raised.

What are the states demanding?

The Maharashtra government demanded that the 814 Marathi-speaking villages and urban areas of Belgaum, Karwar, and Nippani in Karnataka -- which make up over 2,806 square miles of land -- should be included in Maharashtra. In return, some 260 villages in Maharashtra where there are more Kannada speakers constituting over 1,160 square miles of land will be merged with Karnataka. The Maharashtra government has claimed to have a strong argument backing these linguistic statistics.

Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra government has made all necessary preparations to present a competent argument in the court. A high-level committee meeting was held on Monday under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Leaders of all parties also attended this meeting. Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Chandrakanta Patil and Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai have been appointed as ministers in charge of the border.

Karnataka, on the other hand, has Article 3 of the Indian Constitution as the foundation for their argument. Citing that the Constitution does not recommend any instances of re-examination of what was in accordance with the State Redistricting Act, the Karnataka government is also set the present their side of the argument with a team of senior advocates in place. Senior lawyers Mukul Rotagi, Shyam Dewan, Uday Holla, Maruti Jirle of Belgaum, and lawyer Raghupathi, among others, are on this team. The team has reportedly held a couple of meetings to discuss the case in the past.