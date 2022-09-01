Deoghar (Jharkhand): The body of a minor, which was cut into pieces, was found under the Mohanpur Police Station limits of ​​Deoghar on Wednesday. The beheaded corpse was stuffed in a bag and thrown in the bushes. The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified. According to the police, a bag was found on the roadside on the Kunda Bypass Road at Katwan village under the Mohanpur Police Station limits of ​​Deoghar district, in which the body of a minor boy whose age is said to be around 12 to 15 years, was stuffed. The local police were alerted about the foul-smelling bag stained with blood after it was found by villagers.

The police on reaching the spot sent the body for post-mortem. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said, "the circumstances under which the murder was done will be known only after investigation."