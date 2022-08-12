Meerut: On Friday morning, a beheaded body of a girl, was found thrown at the middle of the crossroads. The incident is from the Lakhipura area of ​​Police Station Lisadi gate of ​​Meerut. This has sent shockwaves across the district.

The killers fled from the scene after throwing the corpse on the road. The age of the girl is assumed to be around 25 to 26 years old. The police were immediately informed about this incident. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to police officials, the identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained. The police are engaged in searching for the severed head so that the deceased can be identified and the killers can be traced. The police are also examining the CCTV footage of the area to get clues for this clueless murder mystery.