Patna: Gang busted in connection with the Bihar's Begusarai shooting spree wanted to establish the gang supremacy and to terrorise the locals, a police officer said, and added that 2 country-made guns, 5 live round catridges, four mobile phones and two bikes were seized from the arrested quartet.

We have identified the arrested suspects as Sumit Kumar, Yuvaraj, Keshav alias Naga and Arjun, all having previous crime records and history sheets ticking in different police stations. They are wanted in murder, loot, and kidnap cases, the official said.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said: "With the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footages, Yuvraj was identified and was arrested on Wednesday. Yuvraj confessed to the crime during interrogation. He also led the police to his pillion rider Sumit. Yuvraj's yellow T-shirt he was seen wearing during the attack was recovered from Sumit's residence and Sumit was taken into custody".

"Later, Yuvraj also led the police to recover two country-made guns, five live cartridges, four mobile phones, and the bike used for the crime. Sustained interrogation of Yuvraj and Sumit led to the arrest of two other accused - Keshav alias Naga and Arjun," he said.

"While Keshav and Arjun were involved in the planning, the duo was in contact with the prime suspects during the shooting spree. Naga was arrested by the police while he was fleeing to Ranchi on Maurya Express at Jhajha Railway Station and Arjun was picked up from a hiding hole at his relative's place," the SP said.

The shooting spree was used by the BJP to corner the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the aspect of law and order. Nitish, who is an estranged friend and former alliance partner of the saffron party, expressed concerns of a “conspiracy” in the incident. Seven policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.