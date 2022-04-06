Doddaballapur (Bengaluru): The body of a 65-yr-old man, putrified and half-eaten by street dogs, was spotted by locals in an empty site near the Nandimori, Chikkaballapur Road, outside Doddaballapur Town in Karnataka. It was the foul stench from the area that led the locals to stumble upon the mortal remains and alert the police.

According to the residents, the deceased man was seen begging in the area and used to pick up garbage. It is believed that the man might've died out of starvation, they added. However, police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The condition of the body was so bad that half of it was consumed by canines.

Police registered a case at the Doddaballapur PS and have inspected the surroundings and interrogated the locals in order to identify the man.

