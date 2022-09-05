Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met RJD president Lalu Prasad here on Monday, ahead of a scheduled visit to Delhi where he will meet leaders from various political affiliations in a bid to forge opposition unity.

Kumar drove to the 10, Circular Road residence of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, where he was welcomed by their younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a brief interaction with the media persons present outside 10, Circular Road, Kumar said "We are just having casual talks, I will interact with you (media) after getting back from Delhi. We have a similar opinion and I am going to Delhi for the same. I will meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today and also meet respected President and vice president "

"Respected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji came to our residence to meet RJD national president Lalu Prasad," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, sharing pictures of the two erstwhile arch-rivals. In Delhi, Apart from Rahul Gandhi, he is likely to meet Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar among others.

Known to be a master in the art of negotiation, Kumar is expected to put to use his skills to iron out the differences between various anti-BJP parties and will be back to the state capital by 7 September. A couple of days back Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao last week when the latter flew down to the Bihar capital, met him and Prasad, and gave the call for a "BJP-mukt Bharat".

Kumar, who snapped his ties with the BJP less than a month ago, has vowed to bring together a disjointed opposition comprising various parties across the country for a good fight against the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, is not impressed with the concept of a "third front" and is in favour of taking along the Congress which is now moribund, yet retains a presence that is hard to overlook.