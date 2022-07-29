Hathras(UP): Mahipal, the driver of a beer-laden truck, died after the truck overturned in a ditch when colliding with a car on NH-93 village Santigra Mor of Chandpa Kotwali area on Friday. A truck carrying beer, worth 35 lakh, from a factory of Aligarh's Sadhu Ashram to Agra, collided with a car near the Chandpa police station area.

The driver was severely injured after the truck fell into a ditch while the driver was declared brought dead when the police took him to the district hospital and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Few beer bottles were also stolen by the locals, informed the police. The police are further probing the incident for further details.