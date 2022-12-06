Umaria (MP): To counter the jumbo menace, the authorities have decided to deploy bee fences to thwart elephant attacks at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. In recent years, researchers and animal conservationists have found it more effective to combat the elephant menace using beehive fences.

Experts have suggested the use of the same in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve as well. To keep elephants away from farms and human settlements, the 'bee fences' are being used. Elephants fear the buzzing sound of bees and avoid beehive spots.

To form a bee fence, beehives are placed at a distance of 20-20 meters each in a row which restricts elephant entry. Detailing more about the unique initiative, Bandhavgarh's SDO Sudhir Mishra said, "elephants are afraid of the buzzing sound of bees. Taking advantage of the same, a complete plan has been prepared. Not just forest department, but villagers and NGOs working in Bandhavgarh will also be part of the initiative."

Interspersed bee boxes will be set up in the passage ways of human-elephant conflict zones and are connected with a string so that when elephants attempt to pass through, a tug causes the bees to swarm the elephant herds and dissuade them from progressing further. Bee boxes have been placed on the ground as well as hung from the trees.

Apart from that, a bluetooth and wi-fi enabled device will also be installed that will make a similar sound to a honeybee when elephants will approach villages.