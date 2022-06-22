Karimnagar (Telangana): A swarm of bees attacked members of around 20 families who had gathered on the outskirts of Rechpalli village under Sarangpur police limits, to celebrate a traditional festival. The swarm attacked the gathered members suddenly while they were busy with their celebrations.

Police inspector J Ramakrishna stated that an elderly person, G. Bheemiah, age 80 died in this incident while 10 members have been injured. The injured have been shifted to the Government Headquarters hospital in Jagital, and their condition is reported to be stable. (PTI)