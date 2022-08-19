New Delhi: BJP leaders in a blistering attack on the AAP government said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has looted the taxpayers' hard-earned money so he will not be spared by the CBI. BJP spokesman Harish Khurana said, "AAP leader Manish Sisodia just tweeted that the CBI has conducted a raid at his residence. We are being harassed for doing a good job. But, the same thing was said when AAP leader Satyendra Jain was taken into custody."

"If Manish Sisodia has done nothing wrong then why was he worrying? Don't try to project yourself Bechara Manishji. Bechara politics will not work now. So, if you (Manish Sisodia) have committed any wrongdoing then the action will follow. But, if nothing wrong has been done, then you (Manishji) will come out clean. Then why worry about it."

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "The CBI has conducted raids at the residence of Manish Sisodia regarding irregularities committed while granting tenders pertaining to liquor contracts. They not only looted the taxpayers hard earned money, but also connived with the liquor mafia and opened liquor shops at various places in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi's AAP government was responsible for destroying the lives of several families. AAP leader Satyendra Jain was charge-sheeted in another scam and he is behind bars, the next in the row is Manish Sisodia."

"The AAP in Delhi is the most corrupt government in the country and we are fighting against the Kejriwal government for the past six years. Several scams committed by AAP leaders were unearthed and still their leaders are sticking to the chair. When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was heading a movement at that time he was saying that a political leader should not stick to the chair once the charges were proven," Mishra reminded.