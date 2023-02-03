Narayanapeta (Telangana): At the age of 6, Mohammed Danish went missing from Narayanapeta in Telangana. He ended up in a care centre in Mumbai where the officials tried hard to trace his native place by using his Aadhaar biometrics but to no avail. After nine years, the boy got selected for the under-15 national football team, which made the team managers to make all out efforts to finally trace the boy's parents by using his fingerprints.

Danish is presently aged 15 and was recently selected for the under-15 national football team. For completing his induction in the team, the officials concerned had to locate his parents and native place. They could not get these details from the care center authorities, who failed to get them. As a result, the football team tested the boy's latest fingerprints. It gave the Aadhaar number and the details of his parents.

They had not known these details for nine years. It was found that the boy belongs to Telangana and is the son of Mohammed Moiz and Shabana from Baharpet in Narayanapeta district headquarters. That's when his life took another turn. He was brought up to parents who have been struggling for their son for nine years.

Danish left the house on December 16, 2014, without leaving a trace. The parents complained to the local police station as they could not find him despite searching. The boy reached Mumbai by train from Hyderabad. There he was picked up by the Child Care Center (CWC) officials and admitted to the school. He is currently studying in the ninth standard. Attempts made by the authorities at that time to find his address through his Aadhaar biometrics several times were in vain.

After knowing the details from the football team selectors, the care centre officials informed the Narayanapet authorities. Mahabubnagar District Child Welfare Officer Venugopal and DCPO Kusuma Latha informed the boy's parents and sent them to Mumbai. They went and returned with their son. The authorities handed over the boy to them with official documents.

The parents expressed their happiness that they did not want their son to be lost anymore and that he is happy to return home with the grace of God and the efforts of the authorities.