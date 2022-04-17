Jaipur: A bear on the run in Jaipur gave forest department officials a tough time before the animal was finally tranquillized and rescued back into a safe environment. On Saturday night, the bear escaped after breaking three cages from Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur. When the forest department employees saw the broken cage in the morning, there alarmed everyone and soon an operation to trace the animal was launched.

The pugmarks of the bear were seen going towards the populated area around Nahargarh Biological Park. The teams started looking for it and soon widened their area of search. As they received reports of bear sightings from several areas, they were finally able to trace and locate the animal at an under-construction house in Jyotiba Phule Nagar of Jaisingh Pura Khor, 11 km away from the Biological Park.

The arrival of the bear in the populated area created an atmosphere of panic. DFO Ajit Chittauda, ​​ACF Jagdish Gupta, Senior Wildlife Veterinarian Dr Arvind Mathur, Dr Ashok Tanwar, Ranger Janeshwar Choudhary, Forester Jogendra Singh Shekhawat and the forest department team reached the spot. It was quite challenging to subdue the animal as it was completely dark in the house.

In such a situation, rescuing the bear was a big challenge. The forest department team closed all the exits of the house. After this, Dr Arvind Mathur and Dr Ashok Tanwar made their moves to tranquillize the bear. The team tried to stir and force the bear to move for the vets to get a shot at him. For a long time, the bear kept running from here to there inside the house. After a struggle of about three hours, the bear was finally tranquillized and taken to Nahargarh Biological Park.

Considering the bear had broken through multiple cages, the forest department shifted it to the tiger's enclosure which is relatively stronger. Officials will also monitor the bear round the clock to avoid repeating any such misadventure.

