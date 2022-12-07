Pauri (Uttarakhand): The menace of bears has gone up in the Agroda Kasba area situated on the Pauri-Kotdwar national highway, nowadays. The wild beasts from nearby forest were raiding mutton and chicken shops in the wee hours; before the shopkeepers could act.

People of the area allege that several representations were made to district administration and forest department. But no permanent solution was found. Whenever the bear attack incident was reported. One or two forest guards were deployed for a few hours and then they left the place. Being rural areas, it appears that forest department officials are paying less attention.

Congress party state secretary Deepak Aswa speaking to ETV Bharat said, "We have repeatedly informed the forest department about the bear menace in the region. Yesterday, a bear raided the meat shop and ate chicken and mutton. Then a team from the forest department visited the area and stayed for some time and then left the place. Today also in the morning a bear entered a meat shop owned by a shopkeeper Pankaj Kumar after breaking open the wire mesh of his shop. The bear devoured live poultry and mutton in the shop. I gave several representations to forest department through Pauri District Magistrate's office, but nothing tangible came out."