Haridwar (UP): In yet another controversial video that has gone viral on social media, members of the 'dharam sansad' who recently made open calls for genocide and use of arms against Muslims, can be seen laughing with a police officer who, they say, will be on their side as they hand over to him a copy of a complaint against Muslim clerics or 'Maulanas'.

The 1:21 minute video shared on Twitter by journalist Ashutosh Rana has the controversial saffron-clad members asking the police officer to lodge an FIR and investigation.

The officer in the video, SHO Haridwar Kotwali, Rakesh Kathait, stands next to the Hindu religious leaders including several participants of the recent controversial 'dharam sansad' in Haridwar.

Head priest of the Dasna temple Yati Narsinghanand, Hindu Raksha Sena's Prabodhanand Giri, Pooja Shakun Pandey aka "Sadhvi Annapurna" who was once arrested for shooting an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi with an air pistol; Anand Swaroop, head of a body named Shankaracharya Parishad, and Waseem Rizwi alias Jitendra Narayan can be seen in the video.

In it, Pooja Pandey tells the police officer that he should "send a message that he is not biased" pointing to the copy of the complaint in his hand.

"You are a public officer and you should treat everyone equally. That is what we expect from you. May you always win," she says. To it, Yati Narasimhanand, who is standing next to the officer says, "Nishpaksh kyun? Ladka hamari taraf hoga (Why unbiased? He will be on our side)" as the room bursts out laughing.

Three of the people in the video have been named in the FIR Haridwar police lodged after massive criticism of the 'dharam sansad' event.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20, the 'Dharam Sansad' was organised by Yati Narasinghanand, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims. Yet Narsinghanand was allowed to organise the event and call for war against Muslims. He urged Hindus to take up weapons to prevent a Muslim from becoming prime minister in 2029.

"The war," he said, "will be won by those who have better weapons". Shouting "Shashtramev jayate (Let weapons win)”, Narsinghanand asked the audience to pledge that "we will die for our dharma and, if need be, we will kill for it.”

The event evoked massive criticism from several quarters.

