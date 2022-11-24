Bijnor (UP): A BBA first-year student was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants as he stepped out from an eatery at Noorpur road with her female friend on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Shamik, a student at the city's Krishna College, while his female friend Hijba. Police released the CCTV footage of the incident, which happened a stone's throw away distance from Krishna college.

Also read: Dera follower shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot; incident caught on CCTV

In the CCTV video, Shamik runs towards the college after being shot but fell unconscious as soon as he reached the college gate. He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. SP City Praveen Ranjan Singh said, "Based on a complaint lodged by the family members, a case of murder has been registered against Yash and an unknown person. Along with this, the CCTV footage of the area has also been taken into possession. Apart from this, four teams are engaged to nab the accused. Soon the matter will be disclosed."