Pratapgarh: The convoy of Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav was attacked by some miscreants near Paharpur in Pratapgarh on Sunday. Yadav escaped unhurt but his car was damaged in the attack.



He later blamed Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya for the attack. Raja Bhaiyya however denied having anything to do with the alleged attack.



"Why would I do something like this and spoil the elections? This has been done to get sympathy," he said.



Gulshan Yadav has been mounting a vociferous attack on Raja Bhaiyya who has been winning the Kunda assembly seat since 1993.

