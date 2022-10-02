Mumbai (Maharashtra): A child from the Vasai region in Mumbai was burnt to death after an electric scooter exploded while being charged on September 23. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Shabbir Ansari, a resident of Ramdas Nagar in Vasai East. While his mother survived the burn injuries, the child sustained 70 to 80 per cent burns that eventually took a toll on his life.

As informed by the mother of the deceased, Ruksana, she and her child were sleeping in the same room where the electric scooter was put on charge. She informed that the vehicle was plugged for charging at 2:30 am and about 3 hours later, its battery suddenly exploded. "Both me and my child were injured. I survived with a few injuries, but my child was severely burnt," a teary-eyed Ruksana said. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the child succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The bereaved family, which comes from a poor background, is demanding justice for their child's death. "We are poor. We could afford only this vehicle, and we trusted it to be safe. But we have lost our child today because of it. We want the company to be held accountable and justice to be rendered," said Ruksana. The police have taken cognizance of the matter, while the family has demanded the vehicle company be sealed.