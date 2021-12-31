Bastar: Bold and brave woman IPS officer Ankita Sharma has become an icon for youths in the country as she is taking on dreaded Maoists in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Ankita has been carrying out search operations with grit and determination in the Maoist-infested zone of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

A picture of her creating waves in social media, nowadays. She was seen in the picture surrounded by her fellow jawans.

A social media user sharing Ankita Sharma's picture with fellow jawans, Tweeted, "For the first time, the command of Bastar region has been given to a woman IPS officer."

On Raveena Tandon's Tweet, the woman IPS officer had also responded and thanked Raveena for her appreciation.

During Sundays, Ankita plays the role of a teacher and provides tips to at least 20-25 UPSC aspirants. She gives guidance to these boys and girls who are unable to pay a costly fee to the coaching institute.

IPS officer Ankita Sharma belongs to a small village in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. She had her schooling from a government institution. Ankita cracked the UPSC exam in her third attempt in 2018 and secured 203 rank.

Ankita Sharma is the first woman IPS officer to get the home cadre. At present, Ankita is posted as ASP in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.