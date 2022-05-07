Bengaluru: BJP MLA from Karnataka's Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, said on Saturday that he did not direct his earlier comment towards the High Command of the party, adding that such was not 'possible' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yatnal, on Friday, had claimed that certain BJP leaders from Delhi had asked him to pay Rs 2,500 crore in exchange for being made the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The u-turn came on Saturday after Congress, the Opposition in the state, demanded a probe immediately after the comment surfaced. "I didn't say that the High Command has asked for money. Such is not possible in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. When Modi is Prime Minister, there is no chance to ask for money to make a CM," he said.

"I have not said that the High Command asked for money. I said such agents and Dalaals are out there," the leader further noted. While the comment was used by the Opposition to take BJP to task, senior state-level leaders emitted various reactions.

Meanwhile, BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil said that the party's disciplinary committee had sought an explanation from Yatnal. "We have sent the information to the Central Disciplinary Committee. Central Disciplinary Committee will seek an explanation from him. I don't know the meaning of what he said. There is no question of big and small inside the party," he stated.

Meanwhile, state BJP Vice President B.Y Vijayendra said senior leaders at the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister as well as national president JP Nadda had observed the statement. While speaking to media persons in Shimoga, Vijayendra - while naming Yatnal - said, "Senior leaders would take action about this. He is a senior leader in the state. He must say who pressurized him and asked for money."