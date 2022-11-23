Baruipur (West Bengal): Though police are yet to recover the severed hands of the murdered ex-Navy personnel Ujjwal Chakraborty but neighbours claim that Chakraborty himself taught his son martial art techniques and instigated him to fight with his friends which went against him on November 12. The boy – investigators claim – inspired by Aftab - allegedly killed his father after a tiff over money and chopped his body into six parts.

“Joy admitted that he was inspired by Aftab Poonawalla and tried to dispose of the body in the same manner,” an investigator said. The murder weapon – a wood saw – is also keeping the police on tenterhooks because the deceased son Joy Chakraborty is a student of carpentry in a polytechnic and the investigators are trying to find out the involvement of some other people in the murder.

“We have seen him (Ujjwal Chakraborty) training his son. From his childhood days Joy (Ujjawal’s son) used to fight with his friends and both his parents used to indulge him. They neither cautioned him nor punished him and now he had to pay the price with his life,” neighbour Tushar Sarkar said.

“The family hardly had any good relation with the neighbours and the father and the son occasionally used to fight over money but it was shocking to believe that Joy would kill his father. Joy was rough and short tempered and he might have killed his father in a fit of rage,” another neighbour said.

Though the neighbours are of opinion that though the murder could be committed in a fit of rage but police has reasons to believe that there is careful planning behind the murder and they are also not ruling out the possibility of involvement of more people in the whole process.

“It was really surprising that only the mother and the son had cut the body into six parts with a wood-saw and then disposed of it. We are not ruing out the possibility of involvement of some other people in the murder plot. We are checking the call details of both the mother and the son. Joy Chakraborty has some friends and we are keeping a close watch on them,” a senior police officer said.

What is even more interesting for the police is that Joy Chakraborty is a polytechnic student of carpentry and the weapon used in this case is a wood saw. “The design of the murder shows a careful planning. Using a wood saw for cutting the body is peculiar and we are also thinking of taking the help of the psychologists to understand the motive of the murder,” the officer added.

However, according to police sources Joy and his mother Shyamali called only two three people after the murder. “Besides coming to the police station to register a missing diary, Shyamali only called up his elder brother for some money. On the other hand, Joy, who spoke with girlfriend for hours every day, only called up two of his friends. We are trying to gather some more details regarding this,” a senior police officer said.

The gruesome murder came to fore on November 18 when it was found that the mother and the son had killed a former Navy personnel and chopped his body into six parts and disposed it of in a nearby pond and jungle at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district – some 30 kiloemetres away from the city.

Initial investigation revealed that Chakraborty had hit his head on a chair at his home at Baruipur after being pushed by his son when they had a tiff over Rs 3000. The son strangled him to death on November 12. The son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least six trips in his cycle and dumped them around 500 metres away at Khas Mallick and Dehimedan Malla areas.

“The mother and the son lodged a missing diary on November 14 and after some days some parts of the body was recovered from a nearby pond. During investigation we stumbled upon some clues and on the basis of that we arrested the mother and the son. They are being interrogated,” Buruipur Superintendent of the police Srimati Pushpa said.