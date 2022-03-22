Ranchi: The Ranchi Civil Court on Tuesday convicted former minister Yogendra Sao and his wife MLA Nirmala Devi in the 2015 Barkagaon shooting case in Jharkhand, while their son Ankit Raj Sakshi was acquitted citing lack of evidence. A bench headed by Additional Justice Vishal Srivastava gave the verdict, with the quantum of punishment in the case to be declared on March 24.

The court had reserved the decision during the last hearing on March 8 after arguments from both sides were concluded. Minister Yogendra Sao attended today's hearing via video conferencing, while Nirmala Devi and Ankit Raj Shasir were present in the court for the verdict.

The case dates back to 2015 when several people were killed during the Kafan Satyagraha staged by Yogendra Sao and Nirmala Devi, along with the locals in the Barkagaon village against the proposal of a mining plant by the NTPC. Several rounds of talks were held to let the steam off during these protests but to no avail. At one point, the agitators even managed to stop the machines engaged in mining work, after which Nirmala Devi, the MLA of Barkagaon area, was arrested.

This enraged the villagers even more, who consequently started pelting stones at the officials. Amid the chaos, the villagers also managed to take Nirmala Devi out of police custody and help her abscond. The situation soon turned violent, wherein the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing at the crowd. In this violent episode of a brutal clash between agitators and the administration, several people had died, more than 2 dozen cases were registered, out of which Yogendra Sao has been acquitted in 11 cases but was convicted in one today.

