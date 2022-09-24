Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Aggrieved woman Rubina Khan of Haldwani in Uttarakhand turned Pushpa and married her paramour Prempal Gangwar. Both Rubina Khan and Prempal Gangwar were in courtship for the past four years and on Friday they entered into wedlock. Prempal, a resident of Nawabganj locality in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, married Rubina Khan, who also hails from Rampur locality in Uttar Pradesh.

It is learnt that nine years ago Rubina married Shoeb after having a courtship between them. Shoeb is a driver by profession and the only breadwinner for a family of five, including three children. From the first marriage, Rubina has three children, all sons. Blaming her first husband Shoeb for making her life miserable, Rubina Khan alias Pushpa alleged that "My first husband Shoeb often picked up fights with me. Besides, he was suspecting my fidelity. About a week ago, I was thrown out of home after giving triple talaq."

"Now, I have married Prempal Gangwar, who is the friend of Shoeb. Both Shoeb and Prempal are into the same profession of driving vehicles," Rubina added. On the other hand, Prempal said, "I used to visit my friend Shoeb's s house. During those visits, I came closer to Rubina. When Shoeb gave her triple talaq, I came forward to hold her hand."