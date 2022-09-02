Bareilly: In a bizarre incident, a group of thieves stole a roadways bus from Rohilkhand bus depot at the old roadways bus stand of Bareilly on Wednesday. The bus was later found abandoned from Dataganj in Budaun on Thursday after the Transport corporation filed a missing complaint with area police.

Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Regional Manager, Transport Corporation on Thursday said, "Driver Param Kishore brought the bus from Delhi and parked it in the bus station while he was supposed to park it in the workshop. The bus was stolen on the same night, the Transport corporation immediately lodged a complaint with the police, and the bus was traced by Thursday evening."

"The police have assured us that they will track the robbers soon. We all are shocked as a bus has been stolen for the first time and we will be cautious from now on," he added. The driver has been suspended for negligence while the police are probing the incident using the CCTV cameras installed at the bus stand.