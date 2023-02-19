Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): With Bollywood celebrity, Swara Bhaskar tying the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed, a resident of Bahedi in Bareilly district, Ahmed's neighbours are all-geared up to welcome the bride in their town. Ahmed's relatives are unable to contain their happiness after learning that Swara Bhaskar got hitched to their family member.

Fahad Ahmed's family as well as his neighbours in Bareilly are very happy with the news of them tying the knot together and are waiting for the film actress to come to Bareilly as their daughter-in-law. However, Fahad Ahmed has been living in Mumbai for a long time, implying the wait could be longer for the neighbours.

Speaking about Swara and Ahmed's marriage, the latter's neighbour Jameer Akhtar said, "I was very happy when I got to know about their wedding news. It is a beautiful union of two hearts and both have proved that religion does not matter as India is like a bouquet of different religions and ideologies."

At the same time, Nizamuddin, who lives in Ahmed's neighbourhood, said, "I was glad to know about their marriage. Fahad has already made us proud and with this decision of his, he has made us happier."

Fahad is a Mumbai-based political activist, who met the actress back in January 2020 during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Earlier, the actress had shared that they registered their wedding in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Swara Bhasker is known for her work in films like 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Veere Di Wedding', and 'Raanjhanaa'.