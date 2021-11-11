Bareilly: The devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has found a creative expression in a fictional book by Nirmal Saxena, a resident of Pipalsana Choudhary village of Bhojipura town, in Bareilly district.

Saxena says that even though his book is fictional, it contains 999 answers to 1000 questions about the origin of Covid-19. He said that peoples' lives came to a standstill after the nationwide lockdown was enforced to prevent the spread of the infection.

Referring to the plight of migrant labourers, the author said that when they ran out of money, they desperately tried to return home on foot as there was no transport available at that time. He also said that the pandemic created such a situation that people started to be afraid of each other.

Saxena, also a poet, said that he has penned an elaborate fantasy on the coronavirus in his book about how the virus originated from China and how it affected people. He said that the book is written in the form of a novel but claimed that its content is 100 per cent correct.