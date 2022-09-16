Kinwat (Nanded): In a shocking incident, a mob lynched a salon owner and burnt his shops and house after he allegedly killed a customer over an argument on payment for a shave in the Kinwat area of Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said. Sources said that an argument broke out between the salon owner Anil Maruti Shinde and the customer Venkat Suresh Deokar, who was allegedly told to pay for the shave halfway into the shave at the salon in village Bodhi.

The argument soon turned into a fight and the salon owner then killed the customer by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon close to him. As soon as the news spread, an angry mob, including Deokar's relatives burnt two shops of Shinde and also his house. Later, the mob tracked down the salon owner and killed him in the Bhar market of the village, sources said. Police Inspector Abhimanyu Solankhi informed the reporters that the process of filing a case in this regard was going on till late at night. Police are conducting further investigation into the incident. The situation remains tense in the village where the Gram Panchayat elections are going on.