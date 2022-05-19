Srinagar: In a major development in Tuesday's grenade attack at a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in which a Rajouri resident was killed and three others injured, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that four militants of LeT, and an associate had been arrested, along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

"The Baramulla police cracked the case of a recent militant attack on a wine shop. Four terrorists & 1 associate of the LeT outfit were arrested. Five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives were recovered. This terrorist module was involved in several militant incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on," IGP Kashmir said in a statement this morning. It's pertinent to mention that a 52-year-old man was killed while three others sustained injuries after militants lobbed a grenade inside a wine shop, located in the Dewan Bagh area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

