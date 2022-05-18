Rajouri: Villagers in the Bakhar area of J&K's Rajouri district on Wednesday blocked the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway in protest against the killing of a local resident in Tuesday's grenade attack inside a newly opened wine shop in North Kashmir's Baramulla District. As per the inputs, the locals also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a family member.

The locals and family members of the deceased blocked the main highway connecting Rajouri and Poonch districts with Jammu provincial headquarter and stalled vehicular movement. They said the deceased is survived by four daughters and a minor son and was the sole bread earner in the family. The victim Ranjit Singh, son of Krishan Lal (52) was killed while three others sustained injuries after militants lobbed a grenade inside a wine shop, located at Dewan Bagh area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

In Rajouri, local administration has reached the protest spot to pacify protesters but they refused to end their dharna till their demands are not met.

