Sambalpur: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended 11 more advocates on charges of indulging in vandalism. With this, the total number of suspended advocates has gone up to 54. The action was taken following the receipt of details furnished by the Registrar of the Sambalpur Civil Court, which included 11 more new names.

Earlier a list of 43 advocates, who were reportedly involved in vandalism, was forwarded to the BCI. The identity of the protesting advocates was ascertained on the basis of the CCTV footage and other video clips. Now, the advocates involved in vandalism have been barred from entering the court premises till further orders. Except for these 54 advocates, all other advocates have been allowed by the BCI to practice at their respective courts. The BCI has also barred the suspended lawyers from appearing in all the Courts/Forums/Commissions/Tribunals of the country during the period of the suspension.