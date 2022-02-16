Mumbai: Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The iconic singer, aged 69, breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu following multiple health issues. Lahiri, fondly known as 'Disco King' and 'Bappi da' to fans and colleagues, is widely regarded as Bollywood's Disco King, having pioneered the advent of the disco genre of music in Hindi films of the eighties and the nineties.

In a statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites will happen tomorrow as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles. "The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. His biggest hits as a composer include the soundtracks of films like 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance', Sharaabi', Saaheb', 'Himmatwala', 'Wardat', and 'Chalte Chalte'. In 2011, he made a comeback as a singer with the blockbuster song 'Ooh lala la' in the film 'The Dirty Picture'. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.

