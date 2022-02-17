Gwalior: (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood's popular singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Wednesday February 16, due to illness at the age of 69 had a Chambal connection. Are you surprised, yes true, he had married off his daughter Reema Lahiri to Govind Bansal, who hails from Jaura town in Morena district of Chambal division.

Bappi Lahiri performed his daughter's wedding at a time when there was terror of dacoits in Chambal. There were many dacoits, who were active in the ravines of Chambal. Bappi Lahiri had conducted his daughter's wedding on a grand note and had stayed in Gwalior for a week.

During this, Bappi had also developed a friendship with many people in Gwalior. Sarfaraz, a friend of his son-in-law Govind, told that when Bappi had come to Gwalior, he met him for the first time, he was very simple and easy-going despite being a celebrity, he used to mix quickly.

Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal's entire family lives in Jaura, but daughter and son-in-law were living with him in Mumbai. Govind Bansal met Bappi Lahiri in Mumbai. After which both of them kept in touch. Gradually, Govind started meeting Bappi Lahiri's daughter Reema and soon after they fell in love with each other.

After that they disclosed about their love to Bappi Lahiri. In turn, he conducted his daughter's wedding in 2006. He left the world of luxurious dazzle and surprised everyone by marrying off his daughter in the ravines of Chambal, because in those days there was terror of dacoits in Chambal. Bappi Lahiri had said that "I can marry off my daughter anywhere as per her wish."

