Kolkata (West Bengal): Banned separatist outfit, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation has formed its new central committee where for the first time in its history, women have been inducted as members. KLO's assistant publicity secretary, Daosar Langkam Koch communicated to a section of media from an underground location that two women have been inducted into the central committee for the first time, Moteshwari Adhikari and Urvashi Koch.

While Adhikari has been appointed as the secretary of the outfit's women's development wing, Koch is its assistant secretary.According to an expert in north Bengal and northeastern India affairs, Nirmalya Banerjee, the induction of women in the central committee of KLO is quite significant and clearly hints that besides maintaining this entity, KLO is trying to expand its base politically in the region for which the outfit wants a separate statehood.

"A large portion of the region which KLO wants for a separate state is dominated by tea gardens. In these tea gardens, there is a large section of plantation workers who are local tribal women. So, the induction of women into leadership positions will help KLO in interacting with the local women.

He said that the general body meeting of KLO was conducted from June 15 to June 20 when the new central committee of the outfit was formed with its undisputed leader Jeevan Singh re-appointed as the president. He will be assisted by five vice-presidents. Daosar Langkam Koch, however, refused to specify where exactly the general body meeting was conducted. (IANS)