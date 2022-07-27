Agartala: The Tripura Police have beefed up security and alerted all seven sister security agencies, especially in hilly terrains in the state after the movement of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) reported inside the Indian territory as they crossed the international boundary a few days back.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a police official said that recently they received information about the movement of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) Biswa Mohan faction in some bordering areas inside Tripura. “A group of four to five NLFT trained cadres under the leadership of Tirti Kumar Molsom alias Thansa crossed the international borders from their hideout in Bangladesh through Ganganagar in Dhalai district of Tripura on July 21 last”, the intelligent sleuth said.

As per sources, the group has approached Ampi under the Gomati district. “After crossing the international boundary, they used jungle route in the hills to reach Ampi via Mungiakami in Teliamura under Khowai district. Unlike previous sightings, the NLFT cadres are seemingly moving forward strategically.

They are heavily armed and may have entered the state with a specific operation in mind, could be anything like abduction, target killing or extortion”, said sources. Soon after the inputs, the security in such areas was beefed up. On the issue, a senior police official on a condition of anonymity said, “After a gap, we are receiving such reports but however we have beefed up security in such locations and deployed additional Tripura State Rifle jawans and Police personnel to avert any kind of untoward incidents”.