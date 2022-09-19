Srinagar: Work on many projects under the Smart City in Srinagar is going on in full swing. Jhelum Riverfront development is being constructed on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront, turning its surroundings into ecologically sustainable leisure hubs. Srinagar's heart Lal Chowk is also seeing a major overhaul.

Srinagar is called the 'Venice of the East'. As such it will be developed as a central attraction, according to the Master Plan 2035. Its historic 7 bridges and 26 ghats will be restored in the same faith as they used to be upheld during ancient times. Under this important project, a concrete road is being constructed on the banks of Jhelum from Zero Bridge to Amira Kadal and Amira Kadal to Chattabal while cycle and walking tracks are also being set up.

Srinagar gets a facelift under Smart City Project

In order to make both the banks of Jhelum attractive and beautiful, work has been undertaken in two phases. In this way, parks are being established on both sides of the river, while washroom facilities are also being made available at many places. Locals have appreciated the government's attempts to give the city a facelift.

According to official data, the DPR and tendering process of around 137 smart city construction projects have been completed. Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan, while providing details of the works undertaken under the Smart City Project, said that a beautiful path for walking and cycling is being constructed by NPL Bund in Nishat Sattu. A 5 to 6 km cycle track is being built between Habak and Nishat on the banks of Dal.

Similarly, work on the road between Nishat Bagh and Foreshore Road has also been taken up to make it attractive. Along with restoring the glory of Srinagar city under Smart City, the L-G Manojk Sinha-led administration is focusing its special attention on water transport as well.