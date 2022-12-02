Banka (Bihar): Mischievous excuses for leave have always been a topic of funny conversations, but a few leave applications for students as well as teachers from Bihar's Banka district have taken the internet by storm.

In the viral leave application, Ajay Kumar, a student of Kachari Pipra village, wrote, "My mother will pass away on Monday, 5th December at 8 pm and I would not be able to attend the school on 6th and 7th December for her funeral."

Another amusing document saw Raj Gaurav, a teacher of Khadiara Urdu Vidyalaya note down that he "...will be falling ill on December 4th and 5th. Hence, I will not be able to come to the school."

The leave applications have surfaced after Bhagalpur Commissioner Dayanidhan Pandey, on November 29, ordered a mandatory approval three days prior to the leaves. The incident is learnt to have surfaced after Bhagalpur Commissioner, during an inspection of the schools, found a dearth of teachers on duty. He subsequently ordered that the Headmaster will approve leaves only after the approval from the Block Development Officer.