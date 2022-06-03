Srinagar: After the recent targetted killing of a Rajasthan-based bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam, the situation in the Valley has grown considerably tense. With a migrant labourer's death on Thursday night in the Budgam area being the most recent case of such targetted killing in the state, a total of nine people have been killed so far in similar kinds of attacks since May 1. While the locals in most parts of the state have taken to the streets to protest against the killing spree by terrorists, several politicians have also commented on the issue raising serious concerns over the security and future of the state.

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the JK National Conference and former chief minister, said, "Very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death is becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this." PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted that she condemned the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. "Condemn yet another targeted killing today of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager working in Kulgam. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Mufti's tweet read.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, while expressing his sorrow and grief over this incident, said that he was shocked to hear this very bad news. "It is heartbreaking to see innocent people being killed in this way," he said. Meanwhile, CPM leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami termed the killing of a bank manager in the Arah area of ​​Kulgam as barbaric and said it was another addition to the long list of civilian casualties.

In a statement issued by the party, Tarigami said, "Words are not enough to condemn such barbaric acts. The administration should deploy these employees in safe places and provide them with safe shelter. Every citizen, regardless of their affiliation, should speak out against such heinous criminal acts." People's Conference President Sajjad Lone also condemned the killing. "Once again, this tragic news is coming. An innocent citizen working as a manager in a bank in Kulgam has been shot dead. I condemn such heinous acts," he said. Meanwhile, the local people in the Valley and the entire state have started protesting the recent killings, marching on the city streets. Many of them are enraged at the lack of security and concrete action against the ones executing these heinous killings back to back.