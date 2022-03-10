Srinagar: A bank guard was injured after being shot by militants in an apparent bid to snatch his rifle in the Murran Chowk area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, reports said. It was not immediately known whether the fleeing militants managed to decamp with the guard's weapon or not.

As per reports, the guard identified as Abdul Hameed Wani of Tahab area of Pulwama received gunshot injuries in his right leg and was shifted to the nearby hospital.

In the meantime, the area was cordoned off by police and security forces to nab the fleeing militants. More details into the incident are awaited.