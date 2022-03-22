Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Sushanta Kumar Sahoo, a clerk-cum-cashier at State Bank of India (SBI), Kishore Nagar Branch and Jugal Sahoo, were apprehended by Special Task Force (STF) on Monday for smuggling ganja in Odisha. "STF seized 165 kg of ganja/cannabis/marijuana/weeds near Banka-Palasa, Angul. Two peddlers were arrested. One country-made shotgun, one SUV and one bike were also seized," the STF said in a tweet.

According to the task force officials, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near village Banka Palasa under Kishore Nagar police station in Angul district on Monday and seized 165 kg ganja.

