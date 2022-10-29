Ranipur(Uttar Pradesh): A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly living with her three children in Uttar Pradesh's Ranipur without a valid passport and visa. The woman has been identified as Rahima, the wife of Ali Noor. The UP police already arrested the woman's husband for illegally living in India.

According to the Ranipur police, a Bangladeshi woman was living with her three children since September 2022 at Dadupur village. The woman did not have a passport or visa. She did not inform the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) or the police concerned about her arrival. Acting on a tip-off, LIU and Ranipur police investigated the matter and arrested Rahima.

Also read: 4 dead, 7 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Morena

Ranipur police in-charge Ramesh Tanwar said, "The intelligence department had received information that a woman, who came illegally from Bangladesh, was living in a rented house in the area with her three children. When the woman was caught, she neither had a passport nor a visa, after which she was arrested. It is learnt that the police earlier arrested the woman's husband in Uttar Pradesh."