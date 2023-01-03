Godda (Bangladesh): Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "Our country will receive power from the Adani Power Plant, which was under construction in Jharkhand, from next March. Nasrul Hamid reached Jharkhand's Godda on Tuesday in a chopper to inspect Adani’s under-construction 1600 MW power plant. "Now we are receiving 240 megawatts (MW) power on a trial basis from Adani Power Plant, he said after inspecting Adani’s under-construction 1600 MW power plant, which has two units with 800 MW generation capacity each.

Nasrul said that the Adani Group constructed a dedicated transmission line to supply electricity from India to Bangladesh, adding, "It will be possible to receive electricity from mid-March and by June we will receive 1,450 MW of electricity." "We need more electricity to meet the next summer's demand, as 1000 MW diesel-based power plant would be phased out. We are also looking for alternative sources of fuel and working for uninterrupted power supply at affordable prices," he said. The Godda Power Project came into existence in June 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh and after meeting his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, an agreement was signed to provide electricity to Bangladesh through Indian energy companies.