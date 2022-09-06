New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Tuesday. Following the meeting both sides issued a joint statement Modi said that the issue of terrorism was discussed in the meeting and emphasis was laid on countering "adversarial" forces.

"We have extended our cooperation on flood mitigation. We have been sharing real-time data regarding floods with Bangladesh and have also discussed terrorism. It's imperative, that we together face the forces that are adversarial to us," the statement said.

Describing Bangladesh is the largest trade and development partner of India in the region, the statement said that there is continuous improvement in the people to people cooperation. "Today, Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner and our biggest trade partner in the region. There is a continuous improvement in the people to people cooperation," the statement said.

"In the last few years, our mutual cooperation has increased. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and I had discussion on various bilateral, regional and international issues. We need to take lessons from Covid pandemic and recent global happenings & must strengthen our economy," Modi said as quoted in the statement.

Congratulating India for the Bangladesh PM said "At the new dawn of the Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years, I extend our best wishes as India moves forward to attaining the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat." "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Govt of India and my Indian friends on the successful completion of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the year-long celebration to mark the 75th year of India's independence," she added.

"Today PM Modi and I have just concluded another round of fruitful discussion, the outcome of which will bring benefits to the people of both countries. We had the meeting in a spirit of close friendship and cooperation," said Hasina.

Earlier in the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi twweted that the meeting between the two Prime Ministers was being held to "review and further strengthen" the all-encompassing India-Bangladesh partnership. "PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh hold talks to review and further strengthen the all-encompassing India-Bangladesh partnership. Having met 12 times already since 2015, regular engagements between our leaders add significant momentum to ties," Bagchi stated in a tweet.

Prior to the meeting with Modi, Hasina paid floral tribute at Rajghat. She was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was received by Modi after her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Hasina is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar later in the day. Hasina started her four-day visit to India on Monday as Bangladesh is an essential partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest soon after arriving in Delhi on Monday. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi. She was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi upon her arrival.

Hasina also got clicked with the dancers who welcomed her. Issues, which are on top of the agenda are upgrading defence cooperation, expanding regional connectivity initiatives and establishing stability in South Asia. This is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation.

PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka. Prime Ministers of both countries have met 12 times since 2015. (with Agency inputs)