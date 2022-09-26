Kochi: An eight-member delegation from the Bangladesh Navy Operational Sea Training Group (BNOSTG) visited Headquarters Sea Training at Kochi to witness Operational Sea Training at Southern Naval Command. As part of the orientation training, an interactive session along with practical classes on seamanship, firefighting, damage control, first aid, and safety at sea was conducted.

The interactive sessions also provided an opportunity to exchange the best practices followed. The BNOSTG visited various training facilities and simulators which provided a professional insight into operational sea training. The visit re-emphasizes the Indian Navy being the preferred training destination adopting evolving tactics and technologies.